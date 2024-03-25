Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.63. 2,028,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,223,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion.
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
