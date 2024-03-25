Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.36

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 4540291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Hertz Global Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

