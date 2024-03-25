Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.15

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 665067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HIMS. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $69,454.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $465,910.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $69,454.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,910.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,318 shares of company stock worth $5,625,418 over the last three months. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.