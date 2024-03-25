Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 164.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 310,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,785 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,055,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after buying an additional 138,259 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,991,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

