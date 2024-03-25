holoride (RIDE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $348,776.94

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $14.70 million and approximately $348,776.94 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, holoride has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.70 or 0.05138568 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00083077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00025575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003853 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,947,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,051,104 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,947,466 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01813581 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $134,741.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

