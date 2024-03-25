Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,851 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up about 2.2% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.56. 4,150,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

