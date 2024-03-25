HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $520.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $628.50.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $621.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. HubSpot has a one year low of $387.42 and a one year high of $660.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.14 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $11,527,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 56 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

