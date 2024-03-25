Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

HURC opened at $20.30 on Monday. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.11 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HURC. TheStreet raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

