HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 57,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 120,438 shares.The stock last traded at $17.14 and had previously closed at $16.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCM

HUTCHMED Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.