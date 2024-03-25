Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $160.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.56.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.56. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,440,275 shares of company stock worth $222,698,127. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.