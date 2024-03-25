Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.50

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.25 ($0.93).

Indus Gas Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

See Also

