Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,777 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand accounts for about 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Ingersoll Rand worth $81,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $23,422,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,171,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,872,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.89. 1,432,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,043. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

