Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $118.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,037 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ingredion by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

