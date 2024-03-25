Ingrid Delaet Sells 5,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ingrid Delaet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Ingrid Delaet sold 1,800 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $252,054.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.25. 498,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.06. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $148.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 489.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,259,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,408,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

