Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0666 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of INGXF opened at $5.87 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

