Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Buys £4,375.44 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Sally Williams purchased 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,375.44 ($5,570.26).

CBG opened at GBX 396.80 ($5.05) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £597.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 998.50 ($12.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 435.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 673.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBG shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.47) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.77) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.89) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 577.80 ($7.36).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

