Insider Buying: Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Insider Acquires 31,948 Shares of Stock

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) insider Tony Ellingham purchased 31,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,903.88 ($12,608.38).

Crown Place VCT Stock Performance

CRWN stock remained flat at GBX 28.90 ($0.37) on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,313. Crown Place VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 28.20 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.13 million, a PE ratio of 2,890.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Crown Place VCT alerts:

Crown Place VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Crown Place VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

About Crown Place VCT

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Place VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Place VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.