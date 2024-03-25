Insider Buying: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Director Buys 4,900 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,439.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 140,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

