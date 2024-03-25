Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Wilding bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,900 ($4,964.99).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON OIT traded down GBX 0.74 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 156.26 ($1.99). 211,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,097. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 133 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.70 ($2.16). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3,925.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.