Insider Buying: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Acquires 1,200 Shares of Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.99. 351,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,240. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 440.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

