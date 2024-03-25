Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Buys 2,600 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,104.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 750 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,860.00.

Shares of TRP traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.05. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$57.02.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.94 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1479514 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.35.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

