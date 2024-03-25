Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Purchases 333,916 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,826,061.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,787. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,203,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,978,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,834,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,540,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,230 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,850,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,124 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

