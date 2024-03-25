Insider Buying: TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Buys 25,500 Shares of Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,517,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,236,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $377,600.00.

On Monday, March 18th, L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 60,044 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $595,036.04.

On Thursday, March 14th, L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 128,814 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $1,188,953.22.

On Tuesday, March 12th, L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $988,000.00.

TruBridge stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.40. 127,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $136.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.62. TruBridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

