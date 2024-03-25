Insider Buying: TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $377,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,451,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 25,500 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $239,190.00.

On Monday, March 18th, L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 60,044 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,036.04.

On Thursday, March 14th, L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 128,814 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,953.22.

On Tuesday, March 12th, L6 Holdings Inc. bought 100,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,000.00.

TruBridge Stock Performance

Shares of TBRG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. 127,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,437. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $136.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

TruBridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Stories

