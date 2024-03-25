Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $179.71. 29,786,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,831,043. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.29 and a 52 week high of $181.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

