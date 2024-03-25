Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Sells 8,258 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 8,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $675,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,769.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.74. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 426,430 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 290,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.