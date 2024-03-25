Insider Selling: CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Director Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $68.25. 1,278,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,176. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

