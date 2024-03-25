Insider Selling: Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells 138,209 Shares of Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.56), for a total transaction of £494,788.22 ($629,902.25).

Michael Ord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 15th, Michael Ord sold 175,559 shares of Chemring Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.43), for a total value of £610,945.32 ($777,778.89).

Shares of CHG stock traded down GBX 3.58 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 354.42 ($4.51). 344,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Chemring Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 372.50 ($4.74). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 352.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 322.03. The company has a market capitalization of £966.72 million, a PE ratio of 2,753.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

