Insider Selling: Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells 138,209 Shares of Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.56), for a total transaction of £494,788.22 ($629,902.25).
Michael Ord also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 15th, Michael Ord sold 175,559 shares of Chemring Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.43), for a total value of £610,945.32 ($777,778.89).
Chemring Group Stock Performance
Shares of CHG stock traded down GBX 3.58 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 354.42 ($4.51). 344,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Chemring Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 372.50 ($4.74). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 352.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 322.03. The company has a market capitalization of £966.72 million, a PE ratio of 2,753.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.
Chemring Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
About Chemring Group
Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.
