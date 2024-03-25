Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 3,732 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $467,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $34,497,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,140. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,014.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 68.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 245,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

