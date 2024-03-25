Insider Selling: GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Senior Officer Sells 9,645 Shares of Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 9,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.85, for a total value of C$461,513.25.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:GFL traded down C$1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$36.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -361.92, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.2256768 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

About GFL Environmental

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

