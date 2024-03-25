Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CAO Sells 958 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Erin Mannix also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GitLab alerts:

On Wednesday, December 27th, Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $85,930.00.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.

View Our Latest Report on GTLB

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.