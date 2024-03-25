Insider Selling: Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Sells 2,969 Shares of Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Macy’s Stock Performance
Macy’s stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 2.14.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Macy’s Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Macy’s
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 260.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after buying an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,025,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 565,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
