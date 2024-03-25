Insider Selling: Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Sells 2,969 Shares of Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 260.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after buying an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,025,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 565,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.