Insider Selling: Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Insider Sells £500,420.16 in Stock

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) insider Raymond Kenneth Chamberlain sold 1,563,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total transaction of £500,420.16 ($637,072.13).

Mercia Asset Management Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 32.40 ($0.41) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,240.00 and a beta of 1.24. Mercia Asset Management PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 64 ($0.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

