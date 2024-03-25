Insider Selling: Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Sells 369 Shares of Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $18,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,168.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

RRBI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.61. 7,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,643. The stock has a market cap of $344.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.59. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 71,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

