Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%.
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
