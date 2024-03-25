Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Intchains Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intchains Group

Intchains Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.