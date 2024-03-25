International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Raised to GBX 220

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IAG

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 1.3 %

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

IAG opened at GBX 164.45 ($2.09) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.63 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182 ($2.32). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 382.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.