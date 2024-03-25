International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICAGY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 380.77%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

