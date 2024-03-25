Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.90 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $17.12 or 0.00025496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $7.90 billion and approximately $534.15 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00086393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,299,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,277,540 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.