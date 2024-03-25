Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,620 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $48,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.52.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $640.51. The stock had a trading volume of 606,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,779. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $644.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.65. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

