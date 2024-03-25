Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.2% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.84. The stock had a trading volume of 147,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,364. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

