Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Trane Technologies makes up 2.6% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.47. 36,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,571. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $305.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.