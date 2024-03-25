Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.01. 49,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.73. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

