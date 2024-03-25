Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.67. 11,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,915. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.