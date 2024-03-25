Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Lam Research comprises about 1.2% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $970.46. The company had a trading volume of 70,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $478.77 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $894.88 and a 200 day moving average of $756.99. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Raymond James raised their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

