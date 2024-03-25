Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.25.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MSI traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $347.30. 22,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $351.33.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.