Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.39. The stock had a trading volume of 84,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $197.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day moving average is $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,396. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

