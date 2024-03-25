Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.04% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $35.40. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $70.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

