Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.90. The company had a trading volume of 51,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,499. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CPT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.