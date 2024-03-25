Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,410 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $523.24. 1,861,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,483. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $395.40 and a 1 year high of $526.66. The company has a market cap of $404.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

