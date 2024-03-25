Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,473 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.13. 410,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.